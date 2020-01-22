“WATCH: Xian Lim and Cristine Reyes sizzle in full trailer of ‘Untrue’”

Xian Lim and Cristine Reyes star in this Viva Films post-Valentine’s day offering about a couple’s unconventional love.

After wrapping up shooting in the Eurasian country of Georgia last year, audiences will finally get to watch Xian Lim and Cristine Reyes’s first onscreen pairing in the romantic thriller Untrue which opens in cinemas on February 19. The full trailer was released by Viva Films last January 21 on their YouTube channel and shows Xian and Cristine in very daring and intimate scenes. Untrue is directed by Sigrid Andrea Bernardo.

