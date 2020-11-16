“WATCH: Xian Lim learns how to ride unicycle”

Actor Xian Lim is learning a new skill.

On his Instagram page over the weekend, the actor shared that he is learning how to ride a unicycle, saying his ultimate goal is to become “the best unicyclist in the country.”

Sharing videos from his first training day, Xian wrote: “Day 1 is not going too well for me.”

He went on to thank those who taught him how to ride the unicycle for being patient with him.

“More vids coming to show you guys my progress,” he then told his followers.

In a previous interview, Xian. who apart from acting, is known for his various talents, said one should never stop learning new skills.

“Sobrang iksi lang ng buhay natin and it’s really good to make use of your time na parang lagi kang may natututunan,” he said.

Xian 31, was last seen in the comedy film “Love The Way U Lie,” which was released last August. On television, he starred in the ABS-CBN afternoon series “Love Thy Woman” with real-life girlfriend Kim Chiu, which concluded last September.

Currently, he is gearing up for a new movie with Kylie Verzosa and Marco Gumabao, “Parang Kayo, Pero Hindi,” which is directed by RC delos Reyes of Ten 17 Productions.