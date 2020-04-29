“WATCH: Yam Concepcion shows off her drum skills”

Yam Concepcion played rock bands Silverchair and Chevelle’s hits on drums.

Unknown to many, Yam Concepcion can play the drums. In a four-minute clip shared via Instagram, the Love Thy Woman star can be seen doing drum covers of Australian rock band Silverchair’s “Ana’s Song” as well as “Point #1” from American alternative metal band Chevelle’s album of the same name. She likewise mentioned through hashtags Chevelle drummer Sam Loeffler, as well as the band’s collaborator, producer Steve Albini.Watch the videos below:

Back in January, the Kapamilya actress revealed on Tonight with Boy Abunda that she had been a drummer for a band prior to entering showbiz.

Yam first made her debut as an on-cam talent six years ago via Mayonnaise’s music video for “Sinungaling.”

