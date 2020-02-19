“WATCH: Yassi, Issa Pressman pay final respects to late father”

Happy tears flowed as celebrity sisters Yassi and Issa Pressman paid their final respects to their late British father, Ronnie Pressman, on the final night of his wake.

On Instagram, the “ FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano ” actress posted a video from the recent wake of Mr. Pressman.

In it, Yassi and Issa were seen surrounded by their family and close friends, as they exchanged hugs and sang along to the Sister Sledge classic “We Are Family”.

In its caption, Yassi explained why she and her sister opted to close the final night of their late father’s wake on such a high note.

“Carry on, He said.

Be Strong, He said.

Stay Happy, He said.

Always Celebrate Life, & value the People you love, He said.

Love u Forever.”

Mr. Pressman died aged 90 last February 6.