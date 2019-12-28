“WATCH: Yeng Constantino reacts to Best Supporting Actress win”
Yeng Constantino bagged the MMFF’s Best Supporting Actress award for her portrayal in “Write About Love.”
Yeng Constantino shared her candid reaction when she found out through social media that she was awarded this year’s Best Supporting Actress at the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) for her portrayal in the film Write About Love.
While at the airport, Yeng could not hide her joy and said, “Sobrang happy ako pagbukas ko ng Twitter mga Yengsters. Best Supporting Actress daw ako.”
When asked if she would change her career now, she answered, “Ay hindi naman gano’n, kakanta pa rin tayo.”
Maraming salamat po sa bumubuo ng #MMFF2019 at sa lahat po ng sumuporta sa pelikula namin Write About Love. Karangalan po ang makapasok sa #MMFF at makapaghandog ng pelikula sainyo. 😭😭😭 Maraming maraming salamat po! Pauwi na po ng Manila na puno ng galak ang puso! Muli maraming salamat po!” she wrote on an Instagram post.
Write About Love also won several awards such as Best Screenplay, 2nd Best Picture, Best Musical Score, Best Editor (Vanessa de Leon), and the Special Jury Prize (Crisanto B. Aquino).
Yeng wrote an original song titled “Ikaw Ang Akin” for the film and it also won the Best Original Song Award.
Write About Love is Yeng’s third movie after appearing in the 2018 film Eternity Between Seconds and Flick in 2013.