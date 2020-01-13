“WATCH: Ylona Garcia’s pre-debut video”

It’s only a few days before singer Ylona Garcia turns 18.
It’s only a few weeks before Ylona Garcia turns 18.
And to give her fans a taste of what’s to come, Nice Print Photography released the singer-model’s pre-debut video over the weekend.
Shot in Lighthouse Marina Resort in Subic, the video shows the former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate all dolled up as she posed in movie-like scenes.
Ylona will be turning 18 on February 28. She has yet to reveal a datefor her much-awaited debut.
Watch the video below:
[embedded content]