“WATCH: Ylona Garcia’s pre-debut video”

It’s only a few weeks before Ylona Garcia turns 18.

And to give her fans a taste of what’s to come, Nice Print Photography released the singer-model’s pre-debut video over the weekend.

Shot in Lighthouse Marina Resort in Subic, the video shows the former “ Pinoy Big Brother ” housemate all dolled up as she posed in movie-like scenes.

Ylona will be turning 18 on February 28. She has yet to reveal a datefor her much-awaited debut.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]