“WATCH: Young Kiana Valenciano records ‘Once Again It’s Christmas’ with dad Gary”

The song Gary Valenciano wrote for his daughter earned Kiana her very first pair of Awit Awards at the age of seven.

Music veteran Gary Valenciano has released never-before-seen footage of his daughter, singer Kiana Valenciano, recording the Christmas song “Once Again It’s Christmas.”

Released in 1999, the song, which Gary wrote for his daughter, earned Kiana her very first pair of Awit Awards for categories “Best Christmas Recording,” and “Best Child Recording Artist” at the young age of seven.

[embedded content]

“There was one event that happened in 1998, with a young, six-year-old princess by the name of Kiana Valenciano. That’s my daughter. You see, I wrote a song for her called ‘Once Again It’s Christmas,’ and her performance got her an award called the Awit Awards—it’s the equivalent of the GRAMMY Awards in the US—for best child recording,” said Gary.

“This is Kiana’s very first recording, and I’m sharing it with you because I believe this will forever remain to be etched in my heart as one of the most precious and priceless moments I spent in my daughter’s growing years. My daughter Kiana,” he added.

The upload comes just in time for Kiana’s 28th birthday.

In an Instagram post, Gary shared his birthday message for his daughter.

“Today is one of the most special days of the year. It’s my princess’ birthday,” he wrote. “Happy happy bday Kiana!!! I’m so glad you’re home for even just a while. I love you so much and I hope you and I can just chill together in some place we both love so much… the beach!!!!”

“May your journey in life always be led by the Word of God Kiana.

I know life has been a challenge for you even before the pandemic began, but always remember how God’s love for you is unfathomable,” he continued.

“I love you so, so very much Kwinks!!! I miss you already. For as long as I’m around I will be here for you. Happy birthday!!!” he added.