“WATCH: Young Nadine Lustre captures the hearts of netizens”

Nadine Lustre shared a throwback video of her when she was still a baby.
Nadine Lustre delighted her fans with an adorable throwback video where her younger self was in costume holding a trident.
The clip was filmed in October 1995 and her comments section were flooded with praises from her friends and fans.
The clip already reached over a million views after a day of posting it on Instagram.
Evidently a charming little kid, Nadine started as a child star back when she was just 12. Nadine was a TV host for RPN-9’s (now CNN Philippines) show Storyland.
Later on, she signed a contract with VIVA Artists Agency in 2009 and honed her singing and acting skills.
Currently, Nadine is an award-winning actress and a singer. She’s one of the judges of ABS-CBN’s talent-search show Your Moment.