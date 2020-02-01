“WATCH: Young Nadine Lustre captures the hearts of netizens”

Nadine Lustre shared a throwback video of her when she was still a baby.

Nadine Lustre delighted her fans with an adorable throwback video where her younger self was in costume holding a trident.

The clip was filmed in October 1995 and her comments section were flooded with praises from her friends and fans.

T R U E A post shared by NL 🪐 (@nadine) on Jan 30, 2020 at 9:04am PST

The clip already reached over a million views after a day of posting it on Instagram.

Evidently a charming little kid, Nadine started as a child star back when she was just 12. Nadine was a TV host for RPN-9’s (now CNN Philippines) show Storyland.

Later on, she signed a contract with VIVA Artists Agency in 2009 and honed her singing and acting skills.