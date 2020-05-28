“WATCH: Young Nadine Lustre charms netizens in throwback video”

Nadine Lustre took a trip down memory lane as she recently shared a throwback clip showing her being a natural in front of the camera even as a kid.

The clip, which the actress shared on Facebook on Wednesday, May 27, featured a seemingly excited, younger Nadine while getting ready for what appeared to be a photoshoot.

The video has since earned nearly 300,000 views and over 1,200 comments from netizens who couldn’t help but gush about Nadine.

The post comes after the “Ulan” star shared a throwback clip showing her being cradled by her mother last Mother’s Day.