Watch YUNGBLUD Lead Melbourne Crowd In A “Fuck ScoMo” Chant

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on January 3, 2020

Like many Australians, English alt-popper YUNGBLUD is less than impressed by Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s response to the bushfire disaster that’s currently turning our country into an ashtray.

While ScoMo was holidaying in Hawaii, Falls Festival’s Lorne leg was cancelled due to the bushfire threat, with YUNGBLUD and a slew of other Falls artists playing impromptu fundraiser gigs to raise money to help the hard-working crews battling the deadly blazes across Victoria and NSW.

Now, to voice his disdain for the Aussie PM — who mind you has just copped even more flak for shaking a female bushfire victim’s hand for a photo opp and then immediately ignoring her pleas for help — YUNGBLUD has led the crowd at his Falls sideshow at Melbourne’s Forum Theatre in a vigorous “fuck ScoMo” chant.

He then posted footage of the whole thing on Twitter, accompanied by the caption “dear, mr

@ScottMorrisonMP”, tagging the PM just to make sure he got the memo.

Find it below for your enjoyment.

Meanwhile, Aussie EDM duo Peking Duk have managed to raise over $50K for bushfire relief via their fundraiser gig, following the cancellation of Falls Festival Lorne, while WAAX & friends have raised another $5K.

To donate to Victoria’s Country Fire Service you can head here, or to donate to the NSW RFS you can slap your mouse here.

