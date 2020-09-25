Watch Yungblud’s New Video For ‘God Save Me, But Don’t Drown Me Out’

Yungblud has shared the video for his single ‘God Save Me, But Don’t Drown Me Out’. Released last Thursday, the single is this hugely cathartic track and the film clip is an interesting one.

On the video, Yungblud said in a statement, “This video is for anyone laying in their bedroom at 4am wondering why they aren’t good enough.” A similar line introduces the video too.

In the statement the Doncaster artist said, “I wanted to paint a picture of what depression really feels like, where everyone can be screaming at you, but you just can’t hear anything at all.

“I wanted this video to ignite a resemblance or a spark of self-love to highlight the idea that if you ever feel like you can’t go on, it can get better. you are brilliant, you are an individual and there has only ever been one you and there will only ever be one of you.”

Catch the video down below.

‘God Save Me, But Don’t Drown Me Out’ will presumably appear on Yungblud’s forthcoming album Weird!. It’ll be third offering we’ve received from the album. The release is due out Friday, 13th November. Spoooky.

Yungblud recently teamed up with Bring Me The Horizon to give us ‘Obey’.

Listen to Yungblud’s ‘God Save Me, But Don’t Drown Me Out’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]