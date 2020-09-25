Watch: Zayn Malik Drops New Single & Video ‘Better’

Former One Directioner Zayn Malik has made his return to music, dropping brand new single ‘Better’, complete with some very aesthetically pleasing visuals.

The mellow, RnB ballad is reminiscent of Frank Ocean and marks Malik’s first new solo music in two years, following his 2018 solo album Icarus Fall. The song’s visuals are stylish and simple, featuring a shirtless, crooning Malik, taking his time putting on a white button-down shirt and a blue suit jacket.

This week, Malik announced the arrival of his baby daughter with partner Gigi Hadid.

Watch Better here below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]