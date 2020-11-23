“WATCH: Zsa Zsa Padilla takes daughter Karylle, son-in-law Yael Yuzon on tour around Lucban farm”

Zsa Zsa Padilla also cooked farm-to-table recipes in her latest vlog.

Karylle and her husband Yael Yuzon got to spend time at her mom Zsa Zsa Padilla’s farm in Lucban, Quezon called Casa Esperanza.

In what seems to be a first since Zsa Zsa Padilla and her partner Conrad Onglao started fixing their two-hectare property in Quezon, Karylle and Yael went on a quick trip to visit to the place.

In the video, Karylle and Yael can be seen enjoying the laidback life in the province including the local food such as Pancit Lucban and Lucban Longganisa.

Zsa Zsa also cooked lumpiang labong or bamboo shoot spring rolls and minukmok (nilukpak) as well as pandan tea with ingredients she picked by herself from her farm.

Towards the end of the vlog, Zsa Zsa Padilla—who has witnessed how hardworking farmers are as seen in her vlog—paid tribute to them for tirelessly working to put food on the tables of Filipino families.

“Alam niyo, ‘yung mga ordinaryong bagay, mga sinasabi nating pangkaraniwang bagay na nakikita natin sa araw-araw. Hindi na natin napapansin minsan ‘yung halaga niya, ‘di ba? Kasi parang nandiyan lang siya eh,” she said.

“For instance, pagkain sa araw-araw na nakikita natin. Nandiyan ‘yung rice natin, ‘yung ulam. Hindi na natin iniisip san ba ‘to nanggaling at sino ba talaga ang naglalagay nito sa ating mga mesa. Sino ba ang naghihirap na nagtatanim, taking care of livestock. Mga ganu’ng bagay,” she added.

She went on: “So this episode is about harvest. Kaya ngayon talaga sobra kong na-appreciate ‘yung paghihirap ng ating mga farmers. Hindi lamang ‘yung mga halamang tinatanim nila kundi pati ‘yung mga hayop na inaalagaan nila para naman mapakain hindi lang tayo kundi ang buong mundo. We are grateful to all the farmers and lahat nang nagtatiyaga, nagsisikap at ginagawa lahat ng makakayanan nila para magkaroon tayo ng makakain.”

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

Initially built as a resthouse, Zsa Zsa Padilla and Conrad Onglao eventually developed their property into something other people can enjoy in the future.