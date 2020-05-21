WATCH: Zubiri’s son makes surprise appearance in Senate COVID-19 hearing

MANILA, Philippines — Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri’s son lightened-up the mood during a Senate hearing on the COVID-19 (c0ronavirus disease) situation in the country as he made a surprise appearance behind his father.

The senator was recognizing the work of Sen. Richard Gordon in the Philippine Red Cross during the hearing when Santi, his five-year-old son, suddenly crept into the frame and stole the show.

Zubiri chuckled as he saw his son on the screen.

New Normal public hearings with surprise appearances hahaha 😂That’s my 5 year old son Santi by the way na ayaw magpagupit haha Posted by Senator Migz Zubiri on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

The senator also shared the light moment on a Facebook post, with the caption: “New normal public hearings with surprise appearances.”

“That’s my 5-year-old son Santi by the way na ayaw magpagupit (doesn’t want to have his hair cut). Haha,” he also said in the caption.

Earlier in May, the Senate amended its rules to allow both physical and online attendance to hearings and plenary sessions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zubiri was one of the three senators who tested positive for the disease in March. He later recovered and donated his plasma to the Philippine General Hospital in April to help other critically-ill COVID-19 patients.

