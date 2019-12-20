Watching Lizzie McGuire Again as Adult Hits Differently
Just like most tweens in the early 2000s, I was completed and utterly obsessed with Lizzie McGuire while growing up. I watched the show religiously, had multiple posters of Hilary Duff on my wall, and constantly tried to copy Lizzie’s signature mix-matched outfits. (In my middle school yearbook photo, I was decked out in the Lizzie McGuire clothing line at Kohl’s, crimped hair in all).
So, when Disney+ rolled out in November, you better believe Lizzie McGuire was first on my binge-watch list. While I’m glad to say that the 2001 series still holds up after all these years, it definitely hits differently as an adult. Sure, Lizzie still has impeccable taste in clothes, but can we talk about how incredible her parents are? Also, how did I not realize that under all that perfect hair, Ethan Craft is actually the worst? As we patiently wait to be reunited with Lizzie and the gang in the upcoming Disney+ reboot, keep reading for more realizations I had rewatching the series as an adult.