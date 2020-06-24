Water interruption set in parts of Rizal this week, says Manila Water

Over 100,000 residents of Binangonan, Rizal will have no water this week as servuce provider, Manila Water Co. Inc., will upgrade its transmission network in the area.

In a statement, the Ayala-led utility said water interruption will begin on Thursday, June 25, at 5 p.m. and will end on Friday, June 26, at 8 a.m.

The temporary water service interruption would affect 154,000 people in 30,755 households, commercial and business establishments in 19 barangay (villages) in Taytay, Angono and Binangonan, it added.

Below is the list of affected areas:

Taytay: Muzon and San Juan

Angono: San Isidro, San Roque, Sto. Nino, San Vicente Kalayaan, San Pedro Poblacion Ibaba, Poblacion Itaas, and Bagumbayan

Binangonan: Pag-asa, Tayuman, San Carlos, Tagpos, Bilibiran, Pantok, Palangoy, and Darangan

Manila Water is advising residents of these villages to store enough water for their needs.

After service is restored, customers are advised to allow a few minutes for flushing before using the water from their taps.