Water remains safe to drink despite ashfall — Manila Water

MANILA, Philippines—Manila Water Company, Inc. assured its customers Monday that water remains safe to drink even after ashfall from Taal Volcano’s steam-driven eruption affected Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

“Manila water assures its customers in the East Zone of Metro Manila and Rizal province that water remains safe to drink, even as ashfall due to the Mt. Taal eruption has been experienced around the metro and in Rizal areas,” the water concessionaire said in an advisory.

“Make sure to properly cover water containers to avoid contamination from ash,” it added.

— Manila Water (@ManilaWaterPH) January 13, 2020

Manila Water is servicing over six million people in 23 cities and municipalities that includes Makati, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Pateros, San Juan, Taguig, Marikina, most parts of Quezon City, portions of Manila, as well as the following towns of Rizal: Angono, Antipolo, Baras, Binangonan, Cainta, Cardona, Jalajala, Morong, Pililla, Rodriguez, San Mateo Tanay Taytay, and Teresa.

Taal Volcano spouted a giant ash column on Sunday afternoon after a phreatic explosion occurred at its main crater.

Ashfall from Taal, the country’s second-most-active-volcano, affected nearby provinces and has reached as far as Quezon City.

