Water supply interruption in parts of Rizal, QC from July 10 to 13 — Manila Water

MANILA, Philippines — Parts of Rizal and Quezon City will experience water supply interruption next week, Manila Water announced on Saturday.

In an advisory, the water concessionaire said the portions of Antipolo and Cainta, Rizal should prepare for water disruption from 10 p.m. on July 10 to 6 a.m. on July 11 because of a scheduled “interconnection.”

Affected areas include parts of Barangay Mambugan, Muntindilaw, and Sta. Cruz in Antipolo and Barangay San Juan in Cainta.

Manila Water, in the same advisory, said parts of Quezon City will also experience a water supply disruption due to a scheduled line meter replacement and line maintenance.

From 10 p.m. on July 11 to 4 a.m. on July 12, the said activities will affect parts of Barangay Matandang Balara and Barangay E. Rodriguez.

Parts of Barangay Tandang Sora will also be affected but residents can expect the water supply disruption from 10 p.m. on July 12 to 4 a.m. on July 13.

“Manila Water is advising all residents of the affected areas to store enough water to supply their needs during the service improvement activities,” it said.

