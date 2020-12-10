WATG Announces Robert Day, SILA Regional Managing Director, Asia Pacific + China

IRVINE, California, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — WATG, one of the world’s leading travel and tourism design firms, has announced the appointment of Robert Day as Regional Managing Director for Asia Pacific and China. Day replaces David D. Moore who has taken the helm as WATG’s President + CEO. Day joined WATG in 1998 and has worked in three of the firm’s large offices – California, London and Singapore – where he has been based since 2008. In Singapore, Day established the firm’s Master Planning and Landscape Architecture practice in Asia Pacific and expanded its portfolio throughout the region.



Robert Day, courtesty of WATG

Through the course of more than three decades as a planner and landscape architect, Day has worked across all seven continents and delivered multiple significant projects including the Phu Quoc Island 2050 Development Plan, Bei Da Hu Ski Resort in China and landscape for the recently opened Hoiana Shores Casino and Golf Resort in Vietnam. He led the design for Sasakwa Hill Game Lodge in Tanzania and the Gary Player Thracian Cliffs Golf Resort in Bulgaria. While in London, Robert advised the Moroccan Ministry of Tourism on their ambitious Plan Azur to develop a coastal tourism strategy.

Commenting on his appointment, Day said: “I am incredibly proud to step into this role. We have an exceptional team of designers across five service lines with a unique ability to deliver holistic integrated design solutions for our clients. I look forward to building upon our extraordinary portfolio and collaborating with new and existing clients in 2021 and beyond.”

A graduate of Auckland University’s Architecture program and University of Canterbury’s Landscape Architecture program, Day is also a member of the Singapore Institute of Landscape Architects and has been published in Vietnam’s Construction Planning Journal and Golf Course Architecture with an article on The Future of Golf Housing.

About WATG

Founded in 1945 and celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2020, WATG is one of the world’s leading design firms specializing in hospitality, entertainment + gaming, urban + mixed-use and high-end residential design. WATG’s interior design firm, Wimberly Interiors, launched in 2011, and is consistently ranked in the Top 20 by Interior Design Magazine in its Hospitality Giants survey. Throughout its history, WATG and Wimberly Interiors have designed over 400 built projects in 170 countries and territories around the world.

