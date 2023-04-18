Watsky to Play One-Off Sydney Show in June

Rapper and poet Watsky will play a one-off set in Sydney on Friday, 23rd June. It’s George Watsky’s first show in the country in eight years – he completed a debut tour run here in 2014 in support of his album All You Can Do.

His Sydney show will take place at Liberty Hall – the rebranded Max Watts venue now run by the Mary’s Group. The show forms part of Watsky’s world tour in support of his latest album INTENTION, which landed in February.

@media (min-width: 0px) and (max-width: 749px) { .pb_prebidjs_300x250_a_1681797013_643e2f956107e__wrapper { min-height: 250px; } } @media (min-width: 750px) { .pb_prebidjs_300x250_a_1681797013_643e2f956107e__wrapper { display: none; } } @media (min-width: 0px) and (max-width: 749px) { .news_300x250_p_slot0__wrapper { display: none; } } @media (min-width: 750px) { .news_300x250_p_slot0__wrapper { min-height: 250px; } }

Watsky: ‘So Famous’ feat. Garth

[embedded content]

INTENTION was the third part of a trilogy of albums which included 2019’s COMPLAINT and 2020’s PLACEMENT. The album covers, when placed side by side, spell out the names of each record. INTENTION‘s most notable moment was a collaboration with T-Pain called ‘What’s The Move’.

Watsky rose to fame over a decade ago off the back of YouTube rap battles and his viral video ‘Pale Kid Raps Fast‘. Since then he’s released a bunch of albums beginning with his 2009 self-titled debut.

A renowned slam poet and essayist, Watsky’s first book How To Ruin Everything became a New York Times best-seller on release in 2016.

Watsky Sydney Show 2023

Friday, 23rd June – Liberty Hall, Sydney

Tickets are on sale now via Moshtix.

Further Reading

Fatboy Slim Adds DJ Gig at Melbourne’s Revolver Upstairs to Australian Tour

Teddy Swims Announces 2023 Australian Tour

Culture Club Have Announced a 2023 Greatest Hits Australian Tour