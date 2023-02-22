Watsons x Cantopop Super Boy Band MIRROR Empower 18 Million Members to GO GREEN with MIRROR First Regional Carbon-Neutral Event Across 4 Asian Markets4 Markets Go Green .jpg

HONG KONG / KUALA LUMPUR / TAIPEI / SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 February 2023 – Sustainability is a top priority for Watsons, so the brand introduced the “Greener Stores Global Framework” last year to make its stores more sustainable and to empower customers to make better choices to lower environmental impacts. To further the mission, today, Watsons has announced its cross-over campaign with MIRROR to inspire 18 million of its loyal customers to Go Green across 4 Asian markets including Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan and Singapore.

Cross-over with MIRROR, Go Green Together

The Go Green with MIRROR campaign aims to encourage customers to take positive actions in their daily lives to make more sustainable choices. The idea is that if everyone makes a small difference every split second, the impact would be enormous if we do it together. During the kick-off event, MIRROR performed their brand new song: “GO GREEN” and shared with the audience the green actions they have taken in their daily lives. Overseas Watsons followers enjoyed the livestreaming event as representatives from the 4 Asian markets interacted with MIRROR onstage to promote sustainable lifestyle.

Super boy band MIRROR is named as the ambassador of Watsons’ GO GREEN sustainability campaign, to lead the public to pursue a more sustainable lifestyle.

Malina Ngai, CEO of A.S. Watson (Asia & Europe) says, “A.S. Watson is the world’s largest international health and beauty retailer based in Hong Kong. MIRROR is also a very popular and successful singing group, born and made in Hong Kong. Both of us are representing Hong Kong’s spirit. Mirror reflection means infinite possibilities, which coincides with our brand’s belief and inspires our collaboration.”

“I hope MIRROR will go beyond Hong Kong and move towards the international markets like Watsons, and inspire more people to live a greener lifestyle that contributes to a sustainable future. Together, by sharing happiness, positivity, care and love to ourselves, our communities and our planet with “The New Beautiful” initiative, Watsons strives to create a better world for all.”

GO GREEN with MIRROR goes everywhere! Theme song “GO GREEN” is aired in digital billboard on the busiest street of Pavilion KL in Malaysia and also across 100 digital Out-Of-Home media screens in Singapore. Multi-storey Xi Men Ding store in Taiwan and Causeway Bay store in Hong Kong are also turned into MIRROR GO GREEN Flagships to promote sustainable living.

The Low-Carbon Virtual Green Garden

At the same time, Watsons has developed an interactive inapp game in Watsons SG App to promote sustainability where Watsons members can create their own virtual Green Garden. By completing various green tasks from 11 February – 30 March 2023, Watsons members can establish a greener lifestyle through “Skip it” (Reduce); “Bring it” (Reuse) and “Keep it” (Recycle). The App will then estimate the carbon emission savings for each green task completed and Watsons will then match the carbon emission savings and sponsor relevant tree-planting projects in Rimba Raya, Indonesia. The project is estimated to offset 900 tonnes of CO 2 and make a bigger impact on our planet in parallel to its green actions. Customers in Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan can play the game on the Watsons App, while customers in Hong Kong can play the game via the MoneyBack app.

To reward Watsons members for completing the green missions, Watsons’ all-time favourite Sustainable Choice products will be awarded when the designated number of virtual trees have been planted in the virtual Green Garden. The sustainable products include Watsons Green Tea Bamboo Toothbrush (1’s), Naturals By Watsons Lavender Hand Sanitising Spray 60ml and Watsons Love My Glow Moisturising Capsule Mask (5’s). Qualified members would be able to collect them from their preferred Watsons store upon receiving email notification.

Dance Challenge for Greener Lifestyle

“GO GREEN” is MIRROR’s brand new song composed by the group. It will be aired in Watsons stores across Hong Kong, Malaysia and Taiwan and it will be strategically aired in Singapore, reminding customers that green actions can be a part of their lives, and it can be as simple as snapping their fingers. Stores at selected participating Asian markets will be turned into MIRROR GO GREEN Flagship Stores to promote the message of low-carbon living. Furthermore, customers can participate in a dance challenge on social media to spread the impact of MIRROR across Asia and to create a more sustainable future.

