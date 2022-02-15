Watt launches Singapore’s first EV charger subscription plan from S$200 a month for property managers

Launch of one of Singapore’s first EV charger subscription plan

Condominiums can generate up to S$3,500 in revenue annually per charger

Watt offers an end-to-end EV charging management solution to address all the needs of property owners

Revolutionising EV charger ownership for properties to make it easy, convenient, and profitable

SINGAPORE, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Watt, the EV solutions provider, has launched one of the nation’s first EV charger subscription plan alongside its EV management solution Watt360. This scheme will allow condominiums to earn up to S$3,500 annually for every EV charger they own.



Watt360 is an end-to-end EV charger management solution to address the needs of property owners and EV drivers alike. Bridging current gaps in EV charging, Watt seeks to revolutionise the EV charging landscape by making it easy, convenient, and profitable for properties to install and manage EV chargers.

Generate revenue with Watt’s EV charger subscription plan

Watt helps residential property owners defray initial installation costs through its monthly subscription plan. Through this plan, property owners subscribe to EV chargers from S$200 a month, for a duration of 36 months, while enjoying shared profits with Watt.

After 36 months, the property gains full ownership of the EV chargers and enjoys the full profits of up to S$3,500 annually per charger!

Watt360 – the end-to-end EV management solution

Watt360 makes it easy for facilities to install EV chargers and improve the user experience of EV drivers. It takes care of all aspects of EV charging, including but not limited to EV hardware set-up and management, customer service support, administrative matters, billing, and technical matters.

With Watt360, drivers and businesses alike can avoid the complexities of EV charging and overhead costs for a risk-free experience.

For example, a key concern of facility managements is the need to retrofit chargers, as existing electrical load of properties may be insufficient to support EV chargers. In such cases, upgrading may cost more than the charger itself.

Watt avoids this issue through its dynamic load balancing system which optimises existing charging loads to safely balance and distribute power to all charging vehicles. Properties can safely and easily increase the number of charging points in parking spaces without increasing the electrical load.

About Watt

Watt is a joint venture by The Wheelers Auto, Optimus Auto Trading, and Infinity Core. It was founded in 2020 by a team of experts in the automotive, tech and finance industries. They identified a gap in the local EV market where existing EV charging providers were focused primarily on hardware and less so on providing a holistic and seamless solution for customers.

Watt was thus established with people as the priority. Through their end-to-end EV charging management solutions, Watt created a platform that focuses on both hardware and community building.

The young start-up achieved LTA’s authorisation within three (3) months of its inception in October 2021. It is now one (1) of (9) approved Electric Vehicle Charging Operators (EVCO) vendors in Singapore. Watt has also consulted with numerous facilities to successfully install EV chargers at commercial and residential buildings.

Watt also partnered with Wallbox, a NYSE-listed global company valued at USD1.5 billion and founded by Enric Asunción and Eduard Castañeda in Barcelona, Spain. The partnership sees Wallbox providing their award-winning EV chargers, while Watt focuses on building an integrated EV charging network in Singapore.

