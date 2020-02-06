Wayward van causes SUV to somersault along TPLEx

MANILA, Philippines – A sports utility vehicle (SUV) flipped several times after it was rammed from behind by a wayward van during an accident caught on dashboard camera along the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEx) on Thursday morning.

In a video posted on Facebook, a black Toyota Hi-Ace van was seen speeding when it encountered a plastic barrier that merges three lanes of the highway, prompting the driver to slam on the brakes and swerve drastically on the right lane where a white Mitsubishi Montero was traversing in TPLEx’s Pozorrubio, Pangasinan area.

The van hit the left rear bumper of the SUV causing it to roll and flip several time in the air.

The Mitsubishi Montero flipped many times but investigators from the Pozorrubio Police Station told INQUIRER.net in a phone interview that all of its passengers survive the horrific crash with various injuries.

At least five persons were brought to a nearby hospital, police said.

Pozorrubio officers also said that both parties agreed to a settlement, with the driver of the van shouldering the medical expenses of the victims and the cost of repair of the vehicle.

“Kung kaso ang pag-uusapan, meron pero nag-settle naman sila, hindi na interesado ‘yong isa. Shinoulder niya na ‘yong gastos sa ospital, pinagawa na rin niya ‘yong damage sa sasakyan,” a Pozorrubio police official said.

(There may be cases filed from this incident but both parties agreed to settle, the other side are not interested to pursue a case. [The driver of the van] shouldered the hospital expenses and the cost to repair the SUV’s damage.)

