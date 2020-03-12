We Have A Release Date For Peter Jackson’s New Beatles Documentary

NewsWritten by Laura English on March 12, 2020

We officially have a release date for that new Beatles documentary. Announced early last year, the documentary will be released via Walt Disney Studios on Friday, 4th September.

Directed by Peter Jackson, The Beatles: Get Back was developed from 55 hours of unseen studio footage. The doco chronicles the making of their final album, Let It Be and that famous rooftop performance that came after.

Disney Executive Chairman, Bob Iger reckons the restored footage of the rooftop performance, “looks like it was shot yesterday.”

The 55 hours of footage of The Beatles recording Let It Be was originally recorded for the 1970 film of the same name. The Lord of the Rings director is now recreating the film with the restored footage.

“The 55 hours of never-before-seen footage and 140 hours of audio made available to us ensures this movie will be the ultimate ‘fly on the wall’ experience,” said Jackson.

“It’s like a time machine transports us back to 1969, and we get to sit in the studio watching these four friends make great music together.”

“I was relieved to discover the reality is very different to the myth,” he said, in reference to the original idea that the band had grown apart.

And Paul McCartney agrees, apparently.

“I am really happy that Peter has delved into our archives to make a film that shows the truth about The Beatles recording together,” said McCartney.

“The friendship and love between us comes over and reminds me of what a crazily beautiful time we had.”

Jackson adds, “Working on this project has been a joyous discovery. I’ve been privileged to be a fly on the wall while the greatest band of all time works, plays and creates masterpieces.”