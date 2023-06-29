‘We will do better,’ Zubiri says amid criticisms on Senate decorum

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Thursday said the chamber will “do better” after the seeming “lack of decorum” of some lawmakers became a hotbed of criticisms over the past weeks.

Former Senate president Franklin Drilon had urged Zubiri to “show his displeasure” over the decorum breaches of some senators, which could inadvertently erode the chamber’s credibility and prestige.

Zubiri said he has no bad blood with Drilon, noting that he “highly respects” the advice from the former Senate leader.

“I told Senator Drilon, I fully note your concern, Tito Frank. And I said we will do better when we come back,” Zubiri said, quoting his message to Drilon during the Kapihan sa Senado.

He also recalled an instance when he had reminded his colleagues to maintain order on the Senate floor.

“I always say that, but this time, I’ll be a bit more assertive,” Zubiri added.

The senator also took note of his leadership style, which may be “different” from those employed by his predecessors.

“I always seek the consensus of my colleagues, and I’m a consultative leader,” he said.

Zubiri also addressed rumors of a looming shakeup in Senate leadership when session resumes in July.

“I serve at the pleasure of my colleagues. If they no longer want me, they can take me out. If they’re still happy with me, they can keep me for as long as they need me,” he said partly in Filipino.

Since assuming the Senate presidency, Zubiri had been no stranger to alleged ouster plots against him.

He has repeatedly quashed several rumors to unseat him, which was allegedly sparked by the supposed low productivity of the Senate, as well as his cold stance on the bid for Charter change.

