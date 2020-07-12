“‘We will never forget’: Catriona Gray and Pia Wurtzbach raise their voices for ABS-CBN”

Read the messages of Miss Universe winners Catriona Gray and Pia Wurtzbach after Congress denied ABS-CBN a new franchise.

Miss Universe winners Catriona Gray and Pia Wurtzbach expressed support for ABS-CBN after the House committee denied the network a fresh franchise on Friday, July 10.

On their respective social media pages, the two beauty queens paid tribute to their home network.

On her Instagram page, Catriona said, “For the disheartened. For the hurting. I’m so sorry. For those who delight in the suffering of others, I pray your hardened hearts be softened.”

She added that what happened to ABS-CBN will never be forgotten.

“We continue on. But we will never forget,” she remarked.

Meanwhile, Pia said that she will always be a Kapamilya.

“Home. #ForeverKapamilya. And when our children tell our story, they’ll tell the story of tonight,” Pia posted.

In May, the two beauty queens also spoke up and stood by ABS-CBN after the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) issued a cease and desist order to the network that month.

“As we face this global pandemic as a nation, fast and accessible information is key to saving lives. By silencing voices we’re doing a disservice to our countrymen who need it most,” Catriona posted on her Instagram page.

She added, “At a time in our history when we should be remembered for how we all came together to serve each other. When we look back, what will be remembered instead? #NoToABSCBNShutdown.”

While Pia recounted the role of ABS-CBN in molding her as an artist.

“ABS-CBN holds a dear place in my heart. I spent most of my teenage years in the halls of ABSCBN, attending workshops, doing rehearsals, tapings and even attending classes (They had a high school a few years back and I graduated there) ABS-CBN was a home for me. It is also home to 11,000 employees and is in the homes of almost every Filipino family,” Pia said last May.

She added, “To my ABSCBN family, I stand by you. I am still hopeful that all of this is just a challenge. Maayos rin ang lahat.”