Weather to improve as habagat only affects Southern Luzon

MANILA, Philippines — After several rainy days, weather is seen to gradually improve as the southwest monsoon is expected to affect only the western side of Southern Luzon, state meteorologists said on Friday afternoon.

According to the weather updates from Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), a generally fair weather is expected throughout the weekend as no tropical cyclone is expected to enter the country in the next two to three days.

Occasional rains may still occur especially in the afternoon and by night, but these would only last for a few minutes.

Temperatures in Metro Manila, Legazpi, and Palawan are seen to peak at 32 degrees Celsius during daytime, while people in Tuguegarao can expect something between 24 to 35 degrees.

The same scenarios can be felt over Visayas and Mindanao, with Iloilo, Cebu, and Tacloban expecting temperatures of 25 to 32 degrees Celsius, 25 to 33 degrees for Davao City, and 23 to 32 degrees for Zamboanga.

Pagasa predicts that these generally fair conditions, which sometimes may be warm and humid, may last until Tuesday.

A gale warning remains over Kalayaan Islands as waves may reach a height of 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters. This means fisherfolk using small boats are not advised to set sail as it may be dangerous.

Sea condition over waters surrounding Luzon, west of Visayas and Mindanao would be moderate to rough. The rest, on the other hand, would see a slight to moderate condition.

