Weather update: Cloudy Friday with light rains due to ‘amihan’

MANILA, Philippines — The northeast monsoon or “amihan” continues to affect parts of Luzon and Visayas and will bring cloudy skies and light rains in the said areas, according to the state bureau.

In its Friday morning weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said cloudy skies with light rains are expected over Cagayan Valley, Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, Aurora, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Panay Island.

ADVERTISEMENT

Metro Manila, and the rest of Luzon and of Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers are will prevail in Mindanao due to localized thunderstorms.

FEATURED STORIES

Pagasa warned of possible flash floods or landslides in rain-affected areas.

The weather bureau added that Northern and Southern Luzon, as well as the eastern section of the country will have strong northeast winds and rough (2.8 – 4.0 meters) coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have moderate to strong northeast winds and moderate to rough (1.2 – 3.1 meters) coastal waters, Pagasa added.

GSG

Click here for more weather related news.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ