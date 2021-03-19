Webcast with Electrolux Chairman and CEO ahead of AGM

STOCKHOLM, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — A webcast ahead of the Annual General Meeting with Electrolux Chairman and CEO is now available on www.electroluxgroup.com.

As previously communicated, the Annual General Meeting on March 25, 2021 will due to the coronavirus pandemic be held without physical presence of shareholders. In addition to the information already published ahead of the Annual General Meeting, Electrolux Chairman of the Board Staffan Bohman and President and CEO Jonas Samuelson share their reflections on 2020 and the strategy forward in a webcast. The webcast is available here.

Information regarding the Annual General Meeting and postal voting is available here and the outcome of the postal voting will be disclosed on March 25, 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07.

