Webhelp reflects on key year for global growth and looks towards continued investment in people and technology for 2023

PARIS, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Webhelp, a leading global customer experience BPO player, has announced that this year it has achieved its highest global growth since inception, with operations now spanning more than 60 countries and with close to 125,000 people employed globally. Webhelp also won more than 50 industry awards this year, was recognized as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Service BPO, and earned top ratings in Customer Experience globally by Analyst Everest Group.

Across the year, Webhelp expanded in 24 new locations and six new countries – Thailand, Bosnia Herzegovina, Ghana, Israel, North Macedonia, and China – with a further 18 new site openings in existing locations across the United States, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. Webhelp also experienced very strong client growth in 2022, onboarding over 240 new logo clients across the world, and welcoming more than 25,000 game-changers to the company. In line with increased demand, Webhelp continued to bolster hybrid and remote working through its Webhelp Anywhere proposition to deliver ultimate flexibility and scalability to clients and meet evolving employee work preferences.

“Growth is a team sport, and every single one of our people has had a part to play in this extraordinary year for Webhelp. We pride ourselves on the stellar work our game-changers deliver on behalf of our clients and look forward to continuing this trend in 2023, investing further in tech and people, to continue to provide the best possible solutions to our clients and their customers,” said Olivier Duha, CEO and Co-Founder of Webhelp.

Webhelp successfully completed a number of notable acquisitions and strategic investments, including the acquisition of Grupo Services in LATAM, the leading Brazilian providers of digitally enabled Customer Experience. In EMEA, Webhelp also joined forces with Uitblinqers to strengthen its position in the Dutch market and made additional investments with Gobeyond Partners, with the creation of a Nudge practice – a strategic unit that leverages behavioral economics to help organizations drive the best possible outcomes, through influencing customer behaviors.

“The past few years have taught us that connection and humanity are more important than ever. I’m incredibly proud to be at the helm of a fast-growing company that is leading the way in tech-enabled, human-centric Customer Experience,” continues Olivier Duha.

Webhelp has also been focusing on strengthening its sustainability and environmental social governance (ESG) practices. 12% of its workforce have been hired via an award-winning impact sourcing program, which includes hiring disadvantaged youth, reintegration initiatives to help female prisoners get into work, and an ecosystem that supports migrant and refugee employability. This year, Webhelp also partnered with SGS, the leading certification company, on a long-term initiative to safeguard frontline health and well-being.

Webhelp’s growth strategy underpins its desire to serve as a strategic blue ocean partner, leveraging a combination of global reach and hyper local expertise to unlock new value for its clients. Webhelp’s solutions and services are designed to be relevant and valuable for both digital native clients and businesses seeking to transform CX and drive strategic value and differentiation from it.

In 2023, Webhelp will continue its strategic growth, expanding further in new and current key locations across the world, including APAC, EMEA, and the Americas, as well as investments in people, technology, and innovation.

About Webhelp

Webhelp designs, delivers, and optimizes unforgettable human experiences for today’s digital world – creating game-changing customer journeys. From sales to service, content moderation to credit management, Webhelp is an end-to-end partner across all B2C and B2B customer journeys. Its over 110,000 passionate employees across more than 60 countries thrive on making a difference for the world’s most exciting brands. Webhelp is currently owned by its management and Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (Euronext: GBLB), a leading global investment holding, as of November 2019. For more information on Webhelp, visit Webhelp.com.