Wedding for 25 Dumagat couples held amid nCoV threat

MANILA, Philippines — The threat of novel coronavirus in the country did not stop the wedding of these 25 couples belonging to the Dumagat tribe.

The mass wedding ceremony was held at Rising HeARt Marker in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan on Tuesday and was officiated by San Jose del Monte Mayor Arthur Robes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ceremony is part of the efforts of Bulacan province to unite with the Dumagat tribe and really make them a part of the community.

“They can continue with their traditions, but at the same time, they can be part of the bigger community. They’re one of us. Officiating a wedding ceremony for them is a great honor. I thank them for letting me become a part of their special day,” Robes said in a statement.

FEATURED STORIES

The Dumagat tribe is considered as one of the major groups of indigenous peoples in Southern Tagalog. Most of them are taking refuge in more than 47 settlement areas, one of which is in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan.

The wedding ceremony was also held just a day after the Rising HeARt Marker was unveiled.

Robes said the marker would serve as “a constant reminder that to all of us that the world, despite the chaos, will always be governed by peace, love, and compassion towards one another.”

/atm

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ