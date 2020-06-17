“Wedding shoot of ex-‘PBB’ housemates Tanner Mata and Maria Fabiana sparks marriage rumors”

Did former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemates Tanner Mata and Maria Fabiana get married? This was the question among fans of the couple as they posed for a wedding shoot earlier this year.

This was the speculation among fans of the couple as they posed for a wedding shoot earlier this year.

The shoot, which was held in Dubai in February, prior to coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdowns banning mass gatherings such as weddings, featured Tanner and Maria looking ready to tie the knot in a gorgeous bridal gown and a sharp suit.

On Tuesday, Tanner shared a photo from the shoot on his Instagram page, with the caption, “Who’s keeping you strong in these difficult and trying times? Cherish who ever it may be.”

Fans and followers quickly flooded the post with congratulatory messages, expressing how elated they are for the “newlyweds.”

However, in a photo shared by Maria on her Instagram page in February, the Brazilian model clarified that the bridal shoot was for work, as she said in her caption that she and Tanner “did not get married.”

Not much is known about Tanner and Maria’s relationship.

According to an article by Star Cinema, the couple has been known to be close friends even prior to their stint on “Pinoy Big Brother” in 2016, as they were under the same modeling agency.

Below are few more photos of Tanner and Maria, as seen on their Instagram pages: