Wednesday weather forecast: Cloudy skies, scattered rain showers due

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies and intermittent rain showers due to the northeast monsoon or “amihan” and localized thunderstorms will prevail anew in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao on Wednesday, the state weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its daily weather forecast that cloudy skies, accompanied by scattered rain showers are expected in the Visayas, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon and Oriental Mindoro

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains will prevail in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Mindanao will likewise have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers brought about by localized thunderstorms.

FEATURED STORIES

Pagasa warned residents in rain-affected areas of possible flash floods and landslides.

Strong winds in the northeast direction will be experienced in Northern Luzon, and the eastern sections of Central Visayas and Mindanao.

This will be coupled with rough coastal waters, Pagasa added.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will have moderate to strong winds in the northeast direction and moderate to rough sea conditions.

GSG

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ