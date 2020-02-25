Wednesday weather forecast: Fair with cloudy skies and a chance of rain

MANILA, Philippines —Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains are expected nationwide on Wednesday.

This is because the easterlies will affect the eastern section of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its daily weather forecast.

The easterlies will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers to Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

The Visayas and Mindanao will likewise have partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Pagasa warned of possible flash floods and landslides in areas affected by rain showers.

Strong winds from east to northeast and rough coastal waters are expected over the eastern sections of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will have moderate to strong winds from the east to northeast, with moderate to rough sea conditions, Pagasa said.

