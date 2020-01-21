Wednesday weather forecast: Light rains, cloudy skies

MANILA, Philippines — Light rains and cloudy skies are expected to prevail nationwide, particularly in Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora and Quezon on Wednesday due to the northeast monsoon or “amihan”, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its daily weather forecast.

It also warned that intermittent gusts may occur in coastal and mountainous areas.

The northeast monsoon will likewise bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers over Metro Manila and the rest of the country, Pagasa said.

Moderate to strong winds in the northeast direction is expected nationwide, coupled with moderate to rough coastal waters, the weather bureau added.

