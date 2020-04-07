Wednesday weather outlook: Hot, humid with partly cloudy skies

MANILA, Philippines — Hot, humid weather will prevail anew over most parts of the country on Wednesday due to the easterlies or warm winds blowing from the Pacific Ocean, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Pagasa, in its 4a.m. bulletin added that Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands will experience cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeasterly surface wind flow.

No weather disturbance is currently being monitored near or within the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Wind and coastal water conditions in extreme northern Luzon will be moderate, according to Pagasa, and light to moderate in the rest of the country.

No gale warning has been raised.

Forecast temperature range in key cities /areas:



Metro Manila: 26 to 35 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 16 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 24 to 35 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City:26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Iloilo:26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 23 to 34 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 26 to 35 degrees Celsius

