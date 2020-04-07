Wednesday weather outlook: Hot, humid with partly cloudy skies

MANILA, Philippines — Hot, humid weather will prevail anew over most parts of the country on Wednesday due to the easterlies or warm winds blowing from the Pacific Ocean, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.
Pagasa, in its 4a.m. bulletin added that Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.
Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands will experience cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeasterly surface wind flow.
No weather disturbance is currently being monitored near or within the Philippine Area of Responsibility.
Wind and coastal water conditions in extreme northern Luzon will be moderate, according to Pagasa, and light to moderate in the rest of the country.
No gale warning has been raised.
Forecast temperature range in key cities /areas:
Metro Manila: 26 to 35 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 16 to 25 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 24 to 35 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City:26 to 34 degrees Celsius
Iloilo:26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cebu: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 23 to 34 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 26 to 35 degrees Celsius
