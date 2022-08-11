Weezer Axe Upcoming Broadway Residency Due To ‘Low Ticket Sales’

US rockers Weezer have been forced to cancel their upcoming Broadway reasons, with “low ticket sales” and “unbelievably high expenses” cited as the reason. The group were scheduled to perform a five-night series of shows at New York’s Broadway Theater from 13th September until 18th September.

The shows, announced in June alongside the release of their new SZNZ: Summer EP, were set to see each night devoted to a particular season in keeping with their EP series, before the final night would serve as a ‘SZNZ Encore’. However, as Rolling Stone reports, the band themselves were recently told that the forthcoming shows had been formally cancelled.

Weezer – ‘Records’

[embedded content]

“I just learned that our Broadway shows have been cancelled (due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses.),” frontman Rivers Cuomo explained to fans via Discord. “I’m very sorry to be telling you this now after we’ve already invested so much time, thought, and emotion. Extra apologies to those of you who cleared schedules and made travel plans to be with us.

“Thanks to @Broadway Producer for all your hard work and great ideas,” he concluded. “I loved where we were going and I hope we can find a way to resurrect our vision.”

Despite the cancellation of the shows, Weezer are still moving ahead with their ongoing SZNZ EP series. While Spring and Summer had been released in March and June, respectively, their Autumn and Winter collections are on track to arrive in September and December.

Further Reading

Weezer Release Cover of Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’

Weezer Drags Pitchfork In New Unreleased Track, Following 5.9 Review

Watch Weezer And Fall Out Boy Face Off In An Episode Of ‘Celebrity Family Feud’