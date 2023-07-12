Weezer, Regurgitator & The Delta Riggs to Support KISS at Their Final Australian Show

KISS are heading to Australia for one last hurrah this October. The New Yorkers will play an encore farewell show at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Saturday, 7th October. Their one-off return to Sydney follows their extensive 2022 ‘End of the Road’ Australian tour.

KISS have announced a trio of support acts for the show, which is billed as ‘The Final Curtain’. Fellow Americans Weezer will be along for the ride, as well as ’90s Australian rock deviants Regurgitator and contemporary outfit The Delta Riggs. More details can be found below.

The KISS support slot will be Weezer’s first Australian show in nearly six years. Rivers Cuomo and co. were due to visit Australia alongside Green Day and Fall Out Boy as part of the Hella Mega tour in 2020. The tour was ultimately scrapped due to Covid.

The LA band released the four-part EP series SZNZ in 2022, with one EP for each corresponding season.Their latest album is 2021’s classic rock inspired Van Weezer.

KISS’s decision to return to Australia came in response to a petition signed by many thousands of Australian-based KISS diehards. The band’s last-ever show is due to take place at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday, 2nd December. Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons are calling time on the project 50 years after their formation in 1973.

KISS ‘The Final Curtain’ – Australia

w/ Weezer, Regurgitator, The Delta Riggs

Saturday, 7th October – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale now

