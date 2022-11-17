Weibo Reports Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Weibo Corporation (“Weibo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WB and HKEX: 9898), a leading social media in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“We had solid execution of operating efficiency improvement in the third quarter,” said Gaofei Wang, CEO of Weibo. “In the third quarter, our user community and engagement remained solid, as we continued to improve operation efficiency on the user front. As our business entered into a gradual recovery trajectory, we continued to optimize cost structure to improve operating efficiency and cash generation capability, aiming to remain competitive in the long-run.”

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net revenues were $453.6 million , a decrease of 25% year-over-year or a decrease of 20% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1] .

, a decrease of 25% year-over-year or a decrease of 20% year-over-year on a constant currency basis . Advertising and marketing revenues were $393.4 million , a decrease of 27% year-over-year.

, a decrease of 27% year-over-year. Value-added services (“VAS”) revenues were $60.1 million , a decrease of 14% year-over-year.

, a decrease of 14% year-over-year. Income from operations was $123.2 million , representing an operating margin of 27%.

, representing an operating margin of 27%. Net loss attributable to Weibo’s shareholders was $17.1 million and diluted net loss per share was $0.07 .

and diluted net loss per share was . Non-GAAP income from operations was $162.1 million , representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 36%.

, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 36%. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo’s shareholders was $119.0 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.50 .

and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was . Monthly active users (“MAUs”) were 584 million in September 2022 , a net addition of approximately 11 million users on a year-over-year basis. Mobile MAUs represented 95% of MAUs.

, a net addition of approximately 11 million users on a year-over-year basis. Mobile MAUs represented 95% of MAUs. Average daily active users (“DAUs”) were 253 million in September 2022 , a net addition of approximately 5 million users on a year-over-year basis.

[1] On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, we assume that the exchange rate in the third quarter of 2022 had been the same as it was in the third quarter of 2021, or RMB6.46=US$1.00.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

For the third quarter of 2022, Weibo’s total net revenues were $453.6 million, a decrease of 25% compared to $607.4 million for the same period last year.

Advertising and marketing revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $393.4 million, a decrease of 27% compared to $537.6 million for the same period last year. Advertising and marketing revenues excluding ad revenues from Alibaba were $378.4 million, a decrease of 27% compared to $516.8 million for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to weak advertising demand amid macro headwinds and disruptions from COVID-19 resurgence in mainland China, as well as unfavorable foreign exchange impact on a year-over-year basis.

VAS revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $60.1 million, a decrease of 14% year-over-year compared to $69.8 million for the same period last year. The decrease of VAS revenues was mainly due to less revenue contribution from membership service.

Costs and expenses for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $330.3 million, a decrease of 16% compared to $394.4 million for the same period last year. As the Company further implemented efficiency initiatives to optimize its cost structure and improve operating efficiency, all components of costs and expenses decreased on a year-over-year basis.

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2022 was $123.2 million, compared to $213.0 million for the same period last year. Operating margin was 27%, compared to 35% last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was $162.1 million, compared to $248.7 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 36%, compared to 41% last year.

Non-operating loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $120.4 million, compared to an income of $0.2 million for the same period last year. Non-operating loss for the third quarter of 2022 mainly included (i) a $91.5 million net loss from fair value change of investments in Didi Global Inc. and INMYSHOW Digital Technology (Group) Co., Ltd. (SHH: 600556), which was excluded under non-GAAP measures; (ii) a $14.6 million investment related impairment, which was excluded under non-GAAP measures; and (iii) a $14.5 million net interest and other loss.

Income tax expenses were $19.8 million, compared to $31.4 million for the same period last year.

Net loss attributable to Weibo’s shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $17.1 million, compared to an income of $181.7 million for the same period last year. Diluted net loss per share attributable to Weibo’s shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $0.07, compared to diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo’s shareholders of $0.78 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo’s shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $119.0 million, compared to $209.6 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo’s shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $0.50, compared to $0.90 for the same period last year.

As of September 30, 2022, Weibo’s cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $3.0 billion. For the third quarter of 2022, cash provided by operating activities was $74.0 million, capital expenditures totaled $4.6 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $13.2 million.

Share Repurchase Program

The Company announced in March 2022 that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $500 million of its American depositary shares (“ADSs”) over the next 12 months, ending on March 31, 2023. As of September 30, 2022, approximately 3.1 million ADSs had been repurchased under this program for a total cost of $57.7 million.

Conference Call

Weibo’s management team will host a conference call from 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM Eastern Time on November 17, 2022 (or 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM Beijing Time on November 17, 2022) to present an overview of the Company’s financial performance and business operations.

Participants who wish to dial in to the teleconference must register through the below public participant link. Dial in and instruction will be in the confirmation email upon registering.

Participants Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIffdf69efe5064f169d617b509bd74ee9

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will available at http://ir.weibo.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo’s shareholders, non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo’s shareholders and adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Company’s financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, non-cash compensation cost to non-controlling interest shareholders, impairment of intangible assets, net results of impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and fair value change of investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss attributable to non-controlling interests, income tax expense related to the amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and fair value change of investments (other non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no tax effect), and amortization of convertible debt and senior notes issuance cost. Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest income, net, income tax expenses, and depreciation expenses.

The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their financial and operating decision-making, because management believes these measures reflect the Company’s ongoing operating performance in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in the following ways: (i) in comparing the Company’s current financial results with the Company’s past financial results in a consistent manner, and (ii) in understanding and evaluating the Company’s current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains (losses) and other items (i) that are not expected to result in future cash payments or (ii) that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook.

Use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures do not include all income and expense items that affect the Company’s operations. They may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how the Company defines its non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the section below titled “Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Results.”

About Weibo

Weibo is a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content online. Weibo combines the means of public self-expression in real time with a powerful platform for social interaction, content aggregation and content distribution. Any user can create and post a feed and attach multi-media and long-form content. User relationships on Weibo may be asymmetric; any user can follow any other user and add comments to a feed while reposting. This simple, asymmetric and distributed nature of Weibo allows an original feed to become a live viral conversation stream.

Weibo enables its advertising and marketing customers to promote their brands, products and services to users. Weibo offers a wide range of advertising and marketing solutions to companies of all sizes. The Company generates a substantial majority of its revenues from the sale of advertising and marketing services, including the sale of social display advertisement and promoted marketing offerings. Designed with a “mobile first” philosophy, Weibo displays content in a simple information feed format and offers native advertisement that conform to the information feed on our platform. To support the mobile format, we have developed and continuously refining our social interest graph recommendation engine, which enables our customers to perform people marketing and target audiences based on user demographics, social relationships, interests and behaviors, to achieve greater relevance, engagement and marketing effectiveness.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to, among other things, Weibo’s expected financial performance and strategic and operational plans (as described, without limitation, in quotations from management in this press release). Weibo may also make forward-looking statements in the Company’s periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology, such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “confidence,” “estimates” and similar statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Weibo’s limited operating history in certain new businesses; failure to grow active user base and the level of user engagement; the uncertain regulatory landscape in China; fluctuations in the Company’s quarterly operating results; the Company’s reliance on advertising and marketing sales for a majority of its revenues; failure to successfully develop, introduce, drive adoption of or monetize new features and products; failure to compete effectively for advertising and marketing spending; failure to successfully integrate acquired businesses; risks associated with the Company’s investments, including equity pick-up and impairment; failure to compete successfully against new entrants and established industry competitors; the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s operations and on general economic conditions; risks associated with weak or uncertain global economic conditions and their impact on the level of expenditures on advertising; risks associated with unrest, terrorist threats and the war in Ukraine and the associated global effects; changes in the macro-economic environment, including the depreciation of the Renminbi; and adverse changes in economic and political policies of the PRC government and its impact on the Chinese economy. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Weibo’s annual report on Form 20-Fs and other filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date hereof, and Weibo assumes no obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Net revenues: Advertising and marketing $ 393,426 $ 537,620 $ 385,559 $ 1,206,106 $ 1,429,969 Value-added services 60,134 69,814 64,593 182,228 210,827 Net revenues 453,560 607,434 450,152 1,388,334 1,640,796 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues (1) 94,383 102,978 95,314 294,498 275,296 Sales and marketing (1) 113,619 140,839 115,512 354,442 439,207 Product development (1) 97,025 118,821 106,403 315,862 316,806 General and administrative (1) 25,322 31,747 28,809 93,358 94,597 Impairment of intangible assets – – 10,176 10,176 – Total costs and expenses 330,349 394,385 356,214 1,068,336 1,125,906 Income from operations 123,211 213,049 93,938 319,998 514,890 Non-operating income (loss): Impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and fair value change of

investments, net (105,901) 646 (25,676) (309,527) (134,368) Interest and other income (loss), net (14,460) (489) (21,721) (21,765) 24,489 (120,361) 157 (47,397) (331,292) (109,879) Income (loss) before income tax expenses 2,850 213,206 46,541 (11,294) 405,011 Income tax expenses (19,760) (31,405) (17,502) (48,978) (93,260) Net income (loss) (16,910) 181,801 29,039 (60,272) 311,751 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling

interests 227 63 739 (3,911) (835) Net income (loss) attributable to Weibo’s shareholders $ (17,137) $ 181,738 $ 28,300 $ (56,361) $ 312,586 Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to Weibo’s

shareholders $ (0.07) $ 0.79 $ 0.12 $ (0.24) $ 1.37 Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to Weibo’s

shareholders $ (0.07) $ 0.78 $ 0.12 $ (0.24) $ 1.36 Shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share attributable to Weibo’s shareholders 235,894 228,675 235,521 235,543 228,185 Shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to Weibo’s shareholders 235,894 237,183 237,025 235,543 229,765 (1) Stock-based compensation in each category: Cost of revenues $ 2,544 $ 2,450 $ 2,716 $ 7,597 $ 5,690 Sales and marketing 5,107 4,700 5,502 15,224 10,249 Product development 14,424 11,047 16,760 44,520 29,260 General and administrative 7,749 6,840 6,483 20,995 16,059

WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,758,901 $ 2,423,703 Short-term investments 201,356 711,062 Accounts receivable, net 488,837 723,089 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 409,639 450,726 Amount due from SINA(1) 485,845 494,200 Current assets subtotal 4,344,578 4,802,780 Property and equipment, net 57,922 68,396 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 242,223 297,335 Long-term investments 988,532 1,207,651 Other non-current assets 1,194,375 1,143,360 Total assets $ 6,827,630 $ 7,519,522 Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 158,871 $ 197,643 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 632,779 828,952 Deferred revenues 86,940 91,136 Income tax payable 84,912 144,747 Convertible debt 899,647 896,541 Current liabilities subtotal 1,863,149 2,159,019 Long-term liabilities: Unsecured senior notes 1,540,142 1,538,415 Other long-term liabilities 119,151 134,068 Total liabilities 3,522,442 3,831,502 Redeemable non-controlling interests 69,637 66,622 Shareholders’ equity : Weibo shareholders’ equity 3,214,804 3,593,821 Non-controlling interests 20,747 27,577 Total shareholders’ equity 3,235,551 3,621,398 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and

shareholders’ equity $ 6,827,630 $ 7,519,522 (1) Included short-term loans to and interest receivable from SINA of $450.5 million as of September 30,

2022 and $479.6 million as of December 31, 2021.

WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Income from operations $ 123,211 $ 213,049 $ 93,938 $ 319,998 $ 514,890 Add: Stock-based compensation 29,824 25,037 31,461 88,336 61,258 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business

acquisitions 4,381 5,478 4,895 15,027 14,873 Non-cash compensation cost to non-controlling interest

shareholders 4,689 5,140 4,824 15,587 18,420 Impairment of intangible assets – – 10,176 10,176 – Non-GAAP income from operations $ 162,105 $ 248,704 $ 145,294 $ 449,124 $ 609,441 Net income (loss) attributable to Weibo’s shareholders $ (17,137) $ 181,738 $ 28,300 $ (56,361) $ 312,586 Add: Stock-based compensation 29,824 25,037 31,461 88,336 61,258 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business

acquisitions 4,381 5,478 4,895 15,027 14,873 Non-cash compensation cost to non-controlling interest

shareholders 4,689 5,140 4,824 15,587 18,420 Impairment of intangible assets – – 10,176 10,176 – Net results of impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and fair value

change of investments 105,901 (646) 25,676 309,527 134,368 Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity

method investments (3,503) (1,715) 8,571 2,414 (10,881) Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss

attributable to non-controlling interests (154) (233) (278) (5,063) (72) Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(1) (6,605) (6,856) (5,541) (22,917) (12,356) Amortization of convertible debt and unsecured senior notes

issuance cost 1,611 1,611 1,611 4,833 4,834 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo’s shareholders $ 119,007 $ 209,554 $ 109,695 $ 361,559 $ 523,030 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo’s

shareholders $ 0.50 * $ 0.90 * $ 0.46 * $ 1.52 * $ 2.25 * Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

attributable to Weibo’s shareholders 235,894 237,183 237,025 235,543 229,765 Add: The number of shares for dilution resulted from convertible debt(2) 6,753 – 6,753 6,753 6,753 The number of shares for dilution resulted from unvested restricted

share units(2) 1,550 – – 1,167 – Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share

attributable to Weibo’s shareholders 244,197 237,183 243,778 243,463 236,518 Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) attributable to Weibo’s shareholders $ (17,137) $ 181,738 $ 28,300 $ (56,361) $ 312,586 Non-GAAP adjustments 136,144 27,816 81,395 417,920 210,444 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo’s shareholders 119,007 209,554 109,695 361,559 523,030 Interest income, net (8,896) (701) (8,443) (28,325) (8,488) Income tax expenses 26,365 38,261 23,043 71,895 105,616 Depreciation expenses 8,268 8,141 8,616 25,614 24,254 Adjusted EBITDA $ 144,744 $ 255,255 $ 132,911 $ 430,743 $ 644,412 (1) To adjust the income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments, which primarily related to amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting

from business acquisitions and fair value change of investments. Other non-GAAP adjustment items have no tax effect, because (i) they were

recorded in entities established in tax free jurisdictions, or (ii) full valuation allowances were provided for related deferred tax assets as it is more-

likely-than-not they will not be realized. (2) To adjust the number of shares for dilution resulted from convertible debt and unvested restricted share units which were anti-dilutive under

GAAP measures. * Net income attributable to Weibo’s shareholders is adjusted for interest expense of convertible debt for calculating diluted EPS.

WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Net revenues Advertising and marketing Non-Ali advertisers $ 378,378 $ 516,818 $ 361,831 $ 1,141,405 $ 1,335,901 Alibaba – as an advertiser 15,048 20,802 23,728 64,701 94,068 Subtotal 393,426 537,620 385,559 1,206,106 1,429,969 Value-added services 60,134 69,814 64,593 182,228 210,827 $ 453,560 $ 607,434 $ 450,152 $ 1,388,334 $ 1,640,796

