“Weird Al” Yankovic Announces 2023 Australian Tour

Alfred “Weird Al” Yankovic has announced he’ll head back to Australia in March 2023 for his first tour of the country in seven years, performing a string of shows in the country as part of his The Unfortunate Return of The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.

Though joined by his full band, the tour will feature scaled-down production (“no costumes, props or video screens”) in more intimate theatre settings. Setlists for the shows eschew much of Al’s direct parody work, instead drawing heavily on originals like ‘Albuquerque’, ‘Dare to Be Stupid’, ‘The Night Santa Went Crazy’, ‘Christmas at Ground Zero’ and ‘Craigslist’.

“Weird Al” Yankovic’s 2023 Tour Will Kick Off in March

[embedded content]

The tour will kick off Friday, 10th March at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre before continuing to Norwood Music Hall in Adelaide on Monday, 13th March. The Sydney date will take place at the Enmore Theatre on Wednesday, 15th March, heading to Perth’s Astor Theatre on Saturday, 18th March and wrapping up Monday, 20th March at QPAC Concert Hall in Brisbane. Al will be joined on the run by comedian Emo Philips. Tickets are on sale this Friday, 2nd December.

Yankovic last toured Australia in 2016 in support of his latest album, 2014’s Mandatory Fun. The album – which featured parodies of songs like Iggy Azalea‘s ‘Fancy’ (‘Handy’), Lorde‘s ‘Royals’ (‘Foil’), Robin Thicke‘s ‘Blurred Lines’ (‘Word Crimes’) and Pharrell Williams‘ ‘Happy’ (‘Tacky’) – marked his first number one album in the US, and won Best Comedy Album at the 2015 Grammy Awards.

Back in September, Yankovic film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story was released, with Daniel Radcliffe starring as the man himself in a fictionalised, over-the-top satire of modern rock biopics. When an Australian fan asked Yankovic on Twitter this month how fans Down Under could watch it, he slyly responded that there was “VPN (Very Probably No)” way of legally seeing it, adding that he was sure the fan had a “TORRENT” of other questions.

“Weird Al” Yankovic 2023 Australian Tour

Friday, 10th March – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Monday, 13th March – Norwood Music Hall, Adelaide

Tickets: Ticketek

Wednesday, 15th March – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, 18th March – Astor Theatre, Perth

Tickets: Ticketek

Monday, 20th March – QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane

Tickets: QPAC

Further Reading

“Weird Al” Yankovic – Enmore Theatre, Sydney 02/01/16

New ‘Africa’ Video Stars Weird Al Yankovic Parodying Weezer Parodying Themselves Parodying Toto

Watch Daniel Radcliffe as “Weird Al” In Trailer For ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’