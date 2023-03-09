Welcome subsidies : Let’s Electrify Indonesia with a Smoot Smart Electric Motorcycle powered by the largest Battery Swapping Infrastructure

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SMOOT Motor, the first smart electric motorcycle brand without charging in Indonesia, welcomes and supports Government’s incentives where Indonesians can enjoy an IDR 7 million (approx. USD $475) subsidy when buying a new electric motorcycle starts from 20th March – 31th December 2023. Accelerating the use of EVs is now increasingly crucial, not only in supporting the achievement of carbon emission reduction targets but also in encouraging reductions in fuel subsidies in Indonesia.



Smoot Motor Series Zuzu

SMOOT Smart electric motorbikes have TKDN certificates (manufactured local content level) of 47.61% by the Ministry of Industry. After subsidy, SMOOT Tempur Facelift price went from IDR 18,500,000 to IDR 11,500,000 (OTR JADETABEK). In April, SMOOT ZUZU, the newest model with a more stylish retro design will also be presented to participate in this subsidy program.

Different from other electric motorbikes, SMOOT Motor is here as the right solution for riders to overcome range anxiety and increase operational efficiency. By adopting SWAP technology or a battery exchange system from SWAP Energy, SMOOT users can easily exchange their motorcycle batteries at 1,000+ SWAP Station strategic points spread across Alfamidi, Alfamart, Dan+Dan, BP-AKR, Circle-K, Shell, Haus, Martabak Pecenongan 78, Family Mart. As the largest Swap Battery ecosystem in Indonesia, SWAP Energy ensures SMOOT Electric Motorcycle users can carry on their journeys with just 9 seconds.



Smoot Motor Series Tempur

In addition, SMOOT smart electric motorbike users are also supported by the smart application “SWAP” as a platform to top up travel mileage packages which is very easy with cashless payment like OVO and GoPay. With a top-up system that is only around Rp. 160-175 per kilometre, riders enjoy the pay as you go system. Through this SWAP application, users can monitor and control the status of the motorbike and battery in the palm of your hand.



Smoot Motor & Swap Energy

SMOOT Smart Electric Motors Without Charge is the right choice to take subsidies, as it is highly advantageous for riders when it comes to speed, cost efficiency and convenience. Battery swapping is indeed much faster than charging and Swap Energy offers lifetime warranty so that users have a peace of mind about battery health.

About SMOOT

PT. SMOOT MOTOR INDONESIA “SMOOT Motor” is the first smart electric motor without charging in Indonesia. As a solution to the needs of people who will switch to electric vehicles with long distances, SMOOT Electric Motors uses the battery exchange ecosystem from SWAP Energy and can be exchanged at any time at the nearest 1,000+ strategic locations. SMOOT MOTOR has released two interesting models, namely SMOOT TEMPUR and SMOOT ZUZU. SMOOT Smart electric motorbike won a prestigious award in the Indonesian automotive world, the OTOMOTIF Award 2022 as the best electric scooter motorbike. (www.smoot.id)

About SWAP

SWAP Energi Indonesia is an environmentally friendly energy provider company that has a “swapping model” battery swap ecosystem. With more than 1,000+ Swap points, SWAP Energi is the largest battery exchange station provider company in Indonesia. In addition to the battery exchange ecosystem, SWAP also provides a smart application “SWAP” which is a platform for electric motorbike users to top-up their kilometre quota and monitor the status of the motorbike and battery carefully. In December 2022 yesterday, SWAP Energy won a global award from the 2022 World Summit Award (WSA) in the “Environment & Green Energy” category as a company that has a positive impact on environmental and energy sustainability. SWAP Energi continues to develop and expand its battery exchange station points to 10,000 points in the near future to provide the best convenience for its users.