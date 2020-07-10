Welcome to NETX – Global Conglomerate Bellagraph Nova Group Launches Latest Technolgy Platform Focusing on AI + Robotics + Healthcare

PARIS, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Headquartered in Paris, France, the Bellagraph Nova Group (BN Group), the multi-national conglomerate overseeing 31 business entities across 100 countries is the world’s fastest growing 360 degree lifestyle platform.

The BN Group is proud to announce its latest project to its ever-increasing portfolio: NETX, an exciting new division focused on the development and application of robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

In December 2019, the three founders of the BN Group, Terence Loh, Nelson Loh, and Evangeline Shen hosted a closed door discussion session with Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States of America to discuss their views on how technology will bring about the next industrial revolution. The three founders passionately shared their vision where technological disruption is essential to bringing about positive change in our society. As a result of their historic meeting with Barack Obama, NETX was born … The rest as they say is history.



(L-R) Bellagraph Co-Founders Nelson Loh, Evangeline Shen, President Barack Obama and Terence Loh having an engaging discussion on how the BN Group wants to harness technology to benefit mankind

In President Obama’s own words, ” What we’re seeing here is the way that technology is changing not just how you do business, not just how you buy products, but also how you interact, how you organize politically, how you get involved in the community and how you solve problems. And all of that can support millions of new jobs.”

Those very own words of President Obama prompted the three founders’ subsequent quote: “Following our meeting with President Obama in Dec 2019, the three of us were greatly inspired by his vision. It resonated strongly with ours, so much so our exhilarated actions led to the launch of NETX.” Over the last 6 months, it has been a primary focal point of the BN Group to channel its energy and global resources into the development and commercialization of the rapidly growing global robotics market which is forecast to grow to over US$160 billion by 2025. Especially in light of the post COVID-19 pandemic, the global adoption of AI and robotics will be even faster and across all aspects of our lives.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, NETX already dispatched domestic service robots to support frontline healthcare workers worldwide, protecting over 80,000 patients and medical staff. NETX has also implemented AI in its Remote Access technology which has greatly reduced the risk of exposure in otherwise hazardous conditions. In seeing the successful applications of NETX’s robotics and AI technology, the BN Group is planning the distribution and implementation of NETX to the company’s worldwide network of hospitals, clinics, commercial and retail locations.

While many questions still remain unanswered regarding the world of robotics and how these machines will affect society, there should be no question of the Bellagraph Nova Group’s unwavering commitment to simply making our world a better place by investing in the future with its focus on the development and application of robotic technology in its latest exciting chapter, NETX.

ABOUT BELLAGRAPH NOVA GROUP

Sustainability, diversity and ethics, constitute the cornerstone of BN Group’s model and compliance policy for its executives, employees and stakeholders. Our emblem is the butterfly, the symbol par excellence of endurance and perennial metamorphosis.

The Group is headquartered in the famous 10 Place Vendôme in Paris, France. With 31 entities in over 100 countries, the combined US$12 billion revenue Bellagraph Nova Group is the world’s fastest growing 360 degree lifestyle platform.

