Well, Tones And I’s ‘Dance Monkey’ Video Has Finally Hit 1 Billion Views

In news that will surprise absolutely no-one, the video for Tones And I‘s international megahit ‘Dance Monkey’ has hit 1 billion views on YouTube.

The video hit the milestone earlier this week, just shy of its one year anniversary on 25th June. ‘Dance Monkey’ itself has just celebrated its one year anniversary, being released on 10th May 2019.

“I can’t believe ‘Dance Monkey’ has hit 1billion views!” Tones told Billboard.

“I had so much fun making this video. Thank you to everyone for watching.”

Of course, this is just the latest in an ever growing list of milestones the song as achieved. Towards the end of last month, ‘Dance Monkey’ became the most-streamed song by a female artist of all time, amassing over 7 billion streams across all platforms.

Earlier this year, Tones had announced her largest nationwide tour to date, but it has since been postponed to October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the video for ‘Dance Monkey’ below.

