Well, Triple J Just Played Julia Gillard’s Misogyny Speech As Part Of ‘Requestival’

Triple J’s chaotic, unhinged week-long event ‘Requestival’ is well and truly underway, where the station plays only requests from listeners, and they’ve now truly outdone themselves – they just played Julia Gillard’s famous ‘misogyny’ speech in full.

Julia Gillard – Misogyny Speech [11:19] — triple j Plays (@triplejplays) May 12, 2021

As far as we know, this is the first time – as part of Requestival – that the station has played something that isn’t a song at all, let alone having no music. It’s not even poetry.

The speech, delivered in late 2012 after then-opposition leader Tony Abbott accused then-Prime Minister Gillard of sexism, has since become immortalised as one of the most iconic Australian political moments in the 21st century.

In fact, a poll administered by The Guardian found that Australian readers dubbed it the most unforgettable moment in Aussie television history.

But, by playing the speech, Triple J has raised some questions about Requestival. Are other famous speeches eligible? Just any bit of audio whatsoever?

Say, theoretically, could we request the audio from Corey Worthington’s infamous “I’ll say sorry but I’m not taking off my glasses” interview with A Current Affair?

Much to think about!

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]