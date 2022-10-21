Wellfield Announces $19 Million Preliminary Unaudited Revenue in Q3 2022 – Launches Global Growth StrategyWellfield Technologies Inc.

Q3 2022 is the first period that includes full quarter results from Coinmama, which the Wellfield acquired at the end of May 2022. The Company expects gross margin in Q3 to be approximately breakeven, consistent with Q2 2022.

The Company’s early initiatives to grow revenue, users, and engagement have been successful, and are expected to accelerate during Q4 with the launch of its mobile financial app.

Wellfield is on track to continue growing quarterly recurring revenue in Q4 and through the remainder of 2023 driven by organic and new paid user acquisition, enhanced monetization of its over 3.5 million registered users, the introduction of institutional products and services, and the launch of Wellfield’s proprietary blockchain protocols to its consumer and institutional users.

Toronto, Canada – Newsfile Corp. – October 21, 2022 – Wellfield Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) (FSE: K8D) (the “Company” or “Wellfield“), today announced Preliminary Unaudited Revenue of $19 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022. This compares to revenue of $5.7 million in Q2 2022 (includes one month of Coinmama results), and nil revenue in Q1 2022. The Company will release its full financial results for the third quarter during the final week of November. All figures in this press release are in Canadian Dollars ($)

Management Commentary

Levy Cohen, CEO of Wellfield commented, “The efforts of our global team and the strength of the Coinmama brand, translated into solid Q3 preliminary unaudited revenue against the backdrop of lower overall revenues across the crypto space. We have been persistently executing since closing this acquisition and fully expect Coinmama and the introduction of Wellfield Capital to drive significant revenue growth and accelerate our path to positive cash flow over the next several quarters.”

Mr. Cohen continued, “Coinmama, our consumer brand, is one of the most enduring and trusted brands for global consumers, with one of the highest Trustpilot scores in our industry. Our global growth strategy to drive both short-term success and sustainable recurring revenues on this foundation is straightforward and achievable. The first phase is focused on user growth and retention, which will launch in Q4. The second phase is centred on the introduction of an enhanced feature set that will deliver new opportunities for our users to cut costs, earn more and maintain control of their digital assets. Users will be able to save, earn yield, trade crypto assets, make payments to merchants, transfer funds to each other, lend and borrow, all from one location, without giving up custody of their funds. We expect the next 12 months to be very active for our company and an exciting period of value realization for Wellfield shareholders.”

About Wellfield Technologies (TSXV: WFLD) (FSE: K8D)

Wellfield builds advanced technology that uses blockchain to create and bridge to the next generation of financial solutions for institutions and consumers. The Company has strong academic and development expertise in the rapidly growing blockchain sector, building its branded applications and critical infrastructure solutions directly on public blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Cautionary Notice on Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” (“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company’s success in launching the protocols and other technologies and utilities discussed herein, the integration, expansion and continued revenue generation of Coinmama, and the anticipated strategic, operational and competitive benefits of the Acquisition;. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: compliance with extensive government regulations; domestic and foreign laws and regulations adversely affecting the Company’s and Coinmama’s business and results of operations; the anticipated launch of products may not be realized as intended or at all; the strategic, operational and competitive benefits of the Acquisition may not be realized; the impact of COVID-19; the decentralized finance industry generally, in Canada and abroad; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive and readers are encouraged to review the disclosure documents accessible on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

