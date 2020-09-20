WellsCare signs in-store contract with b8ta for IASO

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — WellsCare, a member company of the Born2Global Centre, recently signed a store contract with b8ta, a famous American flagship store that is dedicated to innovative products. WellsCare has been an active member of the Born2Global Centre since 2019.



Hands-free wearable cold laser pain relief device ‘IASO’

Based on the contract, WellsCare will be selling IASO, its hands-free wearable cold laser pain relief device, at all 18 b8ta locations in the United States. Starting in October with the New York, San Francisco, Texas, and Seattle stores, IASO will be made available sequentially in stores throughout the country.

IASO is the global brand of Epione, a wearable smart LoT laser therapy device developed independently by WellsCare.

IASO is capable of treating not only VDT (visual display terminals syndrome), a group of disorders that includes carpal tunnel and turtle neck (straight neck) syndromes, that are caused by the excessive use of smartphones and personal computers, but also providing at-home treatment for sports injuries (tennis elbow, golfer’s elbow, etc.) and chronic diseases. Its defining characteristic is its use of cold laser technology, which is used by orthopedic and rehabilitative hospitals for pain treatment, rather than low-frequency massage/LED technologies.

WellsCare CEO Lee Sung-won said, “B8ta’s decision to sell IASO in its stores proves both our product’s innovativeness and the fact that it is highly marketable and has significant growth potential in the United States, the world’s largest market for medical devices. We hope to broaden our international sales channels, both online and offline, by cementing IASO’s unrivaled status in the home healthcare device market, which is gaining increasing recognition due to COVID-19.”

WellsCare was also recently granted a Class III medical device permit by the Korean government. The outcomes of clinical tests of IASO conducted at large Korean hospitals will soon be published in a US-based academic journal on clinical testing.

About WellsCare

WellsCare (www.wellscare.net) was founded in 2016 by a team of highly proficient and experienced engineers who aimed to introduce innovation in the field of pain management. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, WellsCare aims to lead the smart health device market with its advanced technology and innovation.

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre (www.born2global.com) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and be connected with the global market.

