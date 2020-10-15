Welp, Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’ Is Back In The Hot 100 For The First Time Since 1977

If you feel like you’ve been hearing Fleetwood Mac‘s iconic ‘Dreams’ more than usual, you’re not imagining it.

Following the extremely viral TikTok video of Nathan Apodaca – aka 420doggface208 – skateboarding along a highway while drinking Ocean Spray cran-raspberry juice, lip-syncing to the band’s Rumours hit and just vibing the fuck out, the song received a huge boost in sales and streaming numbers.

The band threw their support behind the video after it began spreading, with band members Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks both recreating the video themselves. Ocean Spray even gifted Apodaca a new pickup truck filled with juice.

Amid the relentless chaos that is 2020, it’s all been one of the better feel-good stories to emerge from a year filled with pretty horrific news.

Billboard has now confirmed just how much of a difference a viral TikTok can make. The most recent Hot 100 chart sees ‘Dreams’ at the #21 spot. It’s the first time the song has appeared on the chart since the song was released in 1977, where it spent a week at the top spot in June of that year. The band last appeared in the Hot 100’s top 40 in 1990, with their Behind the Mask single ‘Save Me’.

The chart is based around data from the previous week (ending 8th October) in which ‘Dreams’ received its highest-ever downloading and streaming numbers in the US. According to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, the song jumped to 13.4 million streams, and received 22,000 downloads – a 197% increase.

Vibe achieved.