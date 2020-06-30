“Wendell Ramos now a certified ABP firefighter”

Wendell Ramos took to social media to announce his latest accomplishment.

On Instagram, the actor shared with his fans and followers that he is now a certified Ang Bumbero ng Pilipinas (ABP) firefighter.

According to its Facebook page, ABP is “a non-government organization which aims to unite and provide the latest information and updates to firefighter groups in the Philippines.”

Sharing photos from his training, Wendell wrote: “It was really an honor to train and be a certified ABP. But to be honest, I need to learn and experience more.

“It’s truly a humbling experience for me at sa inyo pong lahat na mga bumbero ng Pilipinas… saludo po ako sa inyong lahat. Mabuhay po ang ABP nating lahat!”