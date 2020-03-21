“Wendy Valdez starts home therapy for son with Spina Bifida”

Former PBB housemate Wendy Valdez continues her son’s physical rehabilitation program while quarantined in their home.

After giving birth to her son Emmanuel Seth in 2017, former PBB housemate Wendy Valdez revealed her first child was born with a condition called spina bifida, which according to WebMd, is a type of birth defect that occurs when the bones of the spine (vertebrae) don’t form properly around part of the baby’s spinal cord.

Before the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila, Wendy said that she would bring her son to the University of Santo Tomas regularly for his physical rehabilitation. Now that they are quarantined at home, Wendy shared how she has been doing the exercises with her son at home in a series of posts on her Instagram account starting last March 18.

She wrote, “PART1 Home Therapy with mommy. Seth goes to UST 3 times a week, for therapy. Now that we can’t get out, we practice his standing, and walking at home, in his HKAFO brace. Did you know that SETH HAS VERY WEAK IMMUNE SYSTEM?

BUT we can be AT PEACE even with covid virus threatening to take our lives, because we put our TRUST, not on our supplies, sanitizers, bank account, houses, cleaning materials, and our health; but TO HIM WHO HOLDS ALL THINGS TOGETHER…

To the God who is in complete control.

PART2 Home Therapy with Mommy

Seth still needs assistance, because he can’t balance on his own yet. He started with people pushing his left leg, because he could only move his right leg in the HKAFO brace. Now he is able to move both.