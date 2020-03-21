“Wendy Valdez starts home therapy for son with Spina Bifida”

Former PBB housemate Wendy Valdez continues her son’s physical rehabilitation program while quarantined in their home.
After giving birth to her son Emmanuel Seth in 2017, former PBB housemate Wendy Valdez revealed her first child was born with a condition called spina bifida, which according to WebMd, is a type of birth defect that occurs when the bones of the spine (vertebrae) don’t form properly around part of the baby’s spinal cord.
Before the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila, Wendy said that she would bring her son to the University of Santo Tomas regularly for his physical rehabilitation. Now that they are quarantined at home, Wendy shared how she has been doing the exercises with her son at home in a series of posts on her Instagram account starting last March 18.
She wrote, “PART1 Home Therapy with mommy. Seth goes to UST 3 times a week, for therapy. Now that we can’t get out, we practice his standing, and walking at home, in his HKAFO brace. Did you know that SETH HAS VERY WEAK IMMUNE SYSTEM?
BUT we can be AT PEACE even with covid virus threatening to take our lives, because we put our TRUST, not on our supplies, sanitizers, bank account, houses, cleaning materials, and our health; but TO HIM WHO HOLDS ALL THINGS TOGETHER…
To the God who is in complete control.
PART2 Home Therapy with Mommy
Seth still needs assistance, because he can’t balance on his own yet. He started with people pushing his left leg, because he could only move his right leg in the HKAFO brace. Now he is able to move both.
Seth goes to UST 3 times a week, for therapy. Now that we can’t get out, we practice his standing, and walking at home, in his HKAFO brace. Did you know that SETH HAS VERY WEAK IMMUNE SYSTEM? BUT we can be AT PEACE even with covid virus threatening to take our lives, because we put our TRUST, not on our supplies, sanitizers, bank account, houses, cleaning materials, and our health; but TO HIM WHO HOLDS ALL THINGS TOGETHER… To the God who is in complete control. Job12:10 IN HIS HAND IS THE LIFE of EVERY LIVING THING and THE BREATH OF ALL MANKIND. Job 42:2 “I know that YOU CAN DO ALL THINGS, and that NO PURPOSE OF YOURS CAN BE THWARTED. . To the God who has appointed how long we shall live from the beginning of time. Job14:5 A man’s days are numbered. You know the number of his months. HE CANNOT LIVE LONGER THAN THE TIME YOU HAVE SET. . To the God who sees, and hears. Jeremiah 29:12-13 “Then you will call on me and COME AND PRAY TO ME, AND I WILL LISTEN TO YOU. You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart.” . Genesis 16:13 So she called the name of the LORD who spoke to her, “YOU ARE A GOD OF SEEING,” for she said, “Truly here I HAVE SEEN HIM WHO LOOKS AFTER ME. . To the God who is good no matter what. Psalm 107:1 “Give thanks to the LORD, FOR HE IS GOOD; his love endures forever.” . To the God who allows evil for the GOOD. Genesis 50:20a As for you, YOU MEANT EVIL against me, BUT GOD MEANT IT FOR GOOD, . To the God who knows exactly what He is doing. Romans 11:33 Oh, the depth of the riches and wisdom and knowledge of God! HOW UNSEARCHABLE ARE HIS JUDGEMENTS AND DECISIONS, and how unfathomable and untraceable are His ways! . To the God who provides. Philippians 4:19 And my GOD WILL SUPPLY EVERY NEED OF YOURS according to his riches in glory IN CHRIST JESUS. . To the God who protects, and delivers. Psalm 18:2 The LORD is my ROCK and my FORTRESS, and my DELIVERER, MY GOD, MY ROCK, IN WHOM I TAKE REFUGE, MY SHIELD, and the HORN OF my SALVATION, my STRONGHOLD. #GodsPromisesArethePERFECTSANITIZERS #JESUSoverFEARS #GODISINCONTROLandHEISGOOD No matter what… PART 2 on my next IGTV post
Seth still needs assistance, because he can’t balance on his own yet. He started with people pushing his left leg, because he could only move his right leg in the HKAFO brace. Now he is able to move both. 👌 We do not know for sure, if we will be spared from death, or the virus, but we can be joyful in HOPE, that THE BEST IS YET TO COME… Even If God takes us, we are ready, not because we are good; but because we have PLACED OUR FAITH TO THE ONE WHO CAN TRULY SAVE US FROM DEATH. . To the God who is just. Hebrews 4:13 NOTHING in all creation IS HIDDEN FROM GOD’S SIGHT; everything is uncovered and exposed before the eyes of Him, TO WHOM WE MUST GIVE ACCOUNT. 1 John 1:8 IF WE SAY WE HAVE NO SIN, WE DECEIVE OURSELVES,and the truth is not in us. James 2:10 For THE PERSON WHO KEEPS ALL OF THE LAWS EXCEPT ONE IS AS GUILTY AS A PERSON WHO HAS BROKEN ALL OF GOD’s LAWS. Psalm 14:3 All have turned away, ALL HAVE BECOME CORRUPT; THERE IS NO ONE WHO DOES GOOD, NOT EVEN ONE. . To the God who forgives. 1John 1:9 If we CONFESS OUR SINS, HE IS FAITHFUL AND JUST TO FORGIVE US OUR SINS and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. . To the God who gave His son to save us from our sins, that leads to eternal death; because WE CAN’T SAVE OURSELVES Romans 6:23 For the WAGES OF SIN IS DEATH; but the GIFT OF GOD IS ETERNAL LIFE THROUGH JESUS CHRIST our Lord. Acts 4:10-12 IT IS BY THE NAME OF JESUS CHRIST..whom you crucified but whom God raised from the dead,…11 JESUS…. 12 SALVATION IS FOUND IN NO ONE ELSE,for there is NO OTHER NAME UNDER HEAVEN GIVEN TO MANKIND BY WHICH WE MUST BE SAVED.” Efeso 2:8-9 Sapagkat DAHIL SA KAGANDAHANG LOOB NG DYOS KAYO AY NALIGTAS, SA PAMAMAGITAN NG PANANAMPALATAYA; at ito’y KALOOB NG DYOS AT HINDI MULA SA INYONG SARILI; 9 HINDI BUNGA NG INYONG MGA GAWA kaya’t walang maipagmamalaki ang sinuman. John 14:6 JESUS ANSWERED, “I am THE WAY and THE TRUTHand THE LIFE. NO ONE COMES TO THE FATHER EXCEPT THROUGH ME. . To the God who gives eternal life. Matthew 10:28 “Don’t be afraid of those who want to kill your body; they cannot touch your soul. FEAR ONLY GOD,WHO CAN DESTROY BOTH SOUL AND BODY IN HELL. Continued in comments…
