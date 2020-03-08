“‘We’re different people now’: Shaina Magdayao opens up about working with ex-boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz”

Shaina Magdayao opens up about working with John Lloyd Cruz for the first time since their split in 2012.

Shaina Magdayao opened up about working with her ex-boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz in their film project together called Servando Magdamag.

Magdayao, on the sidelines of the press conference for her upcoming 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival summer entry Tagpuan, took the opportunity to clarify that her appearance in Cruz’s movie Servando Magdamag is just a cameo.

“Actually, it’s not my film with [John Lloyd Cruz]. I’ll answer it once and for all para hindi na tayo humaba pa. It’s not my film with him. It’s his film. It’s a Ricky Lee material. It’s called Servando Magdamag. It’s directed by Lav Diaz. It’s not my film. Cameo lang po ako,” she said.

Magdayao, who had the chance to work with Diaz in various films in the past, said she initially agreed to do the project as a way of giving back to the acclaimed director.

“Sa lahat ng films na ginagawa ko po kasi with Direk Lav, hindi ko po hihindi-an ‘yan. I was able to attend so many international film festivals and the exposure he has given me is something na hindi ko inakalang mararating ko,” she stated.

She went on: “Hindi ko inakalang ma-eexperience ko sa tanang buhay ko. So isang malaking utang na loob ko sa kanya ‘yun. So this is my way of thanking him by not saying no. So I did a cameo to be very exact.”

Then again, Magdayao said she feels happy not just because she was able to work again with Diaz, but also because she got reunited with ex-boyfriend Cruz for their first-ever project together since their split 2012.

“At first, before shooting the film, ang disposition ko was okay gagawin ko ‘to for the love of Lav Diaz. But was we ended and by the last shooting day, I’m happy that I can now say that I was able to support not just my director Lav Diaz also my friend, John Lloyd,” she stated.

Admitting that she never expected that she would ever get the chance to work with Cruz considering their past, Magdayao said she’s happy that the opportunity to work with the Kapamilya actor — whom she referred to as her friend — arrived.

“I did not see it coming, really. Whenever you would all ask me, ‘di ba? Hindi ko kasi siya nakitang possible na mangyayari. But I guess kagaya nga ng film na ito [Tagpuan], may mga chance encounters pa rin talaga tayo sa buhay. And naibigay ‘yung opportunity. And wala, nangyari. It was okay. Like what I said, I’m happy that I was able to support Lav and my friend.”

Revealing that she and Cruz have rekindled their friendship, she went on: “Okay naman kami nu’n. Pero never ko talaga nakita sarili ko na magkakasama kami sa trabaho. It was something na never ko naman na-experience before din.”

She continued: “Whenever you would always ask me, ‘I don’t think that it’s going to happen ever’ ‘I don’t see any possibility.’ Because that’s the truth. And hindi ko talaga siya nakita. And ilang beses na rin ako natanong. Siguro sasagutin ko kung nandiyan na ‘yung opportunity. And the opportunity arrived.”

Sharing how things have changed since the two of them have parted ways, she said: “It’s so nice because we’re different people now. And obviously, we’re both very happy with our respective lives. Pero maliit lang talaga ang mundo ng showbiz. Ganu’n talaga ‘yun eh.”